Earth and environmental sciences cover all aspects of Earth and planetary sciences, and broadly encompasses solid Earth processes, surface and atmospheric dynamics, Earth system history, climate and climate change, marine and freshwater systems, and ecology. It also considers the interactions between humans and these systems.

  • Research | | open

    Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.

    • Sang Soo Lee
    • , Paul Fenter
    • , Kathryn L. Nagy
    •  & Neil C. Sturchio
    Nature Communications 8, 15826

  • Research | | open

    Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.

    • Silvia Frisia
    • , Laura S. Weyrich
    • , John Hellstrom
    • , Andrea Borsato
    • , Nicholas R. Golledge
    • , Alexandre M. Anesio
    • , Petra Bajo
    • , Russell N. Drysdale
    • , Paul C. Augustinus
    • , Camille Rivard
    •  & Alan Cooper
    Nature Communications 8, 15425

  • Research |

    Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.

    • Daniel Richter
    • , Rainer Grün
    • , Renaud Joannes-Boyau
    • , Teresa E. Steele
    • , Fethi Amani
    • , Mathieu Rué
    • , Paul Fernandes
    • , Jean-Paul Raynal
    • , Denis Geraads
    • , Abdelouahed Ben-Ncer
    • , Jean-Jacques Hublin
    •  & Shannon P. McPherron
    Nature 546, 293–296

  • Research | | open

    Diversification may be driven by diversity, a concept Calcagno et al. explore using models of intra- and inter-specific ecological interactions. A threshold number of species is sometimes required before adaptive radiations can occur; a phenomenon they term diversity-dependent adaptive radiation.

    • Vincent Calcagno
    • , Philippe Jarne
    • , Michel Loreau
    • , Nicolas Mouquet
    •  & Patrice David
    Nature Communications 8, 15810

  • Research | | open

    The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.

    • M. D. O’Beirne
    • , J. P. Werne
    • , R. E. Hecky
    • , T. C. Johnson
    • , S. Katsev
    •  & E. D. Reavie
    Nature Communications 8, 15713

  • Research | | open

    Theory and controlled experiments have shown that the recovery rate of an ecological variable from perturbation slows down before a critical tipping point. Here, van Belzen and colleagues demonstrate that slowed vegetation recovery to disturbance is also apparent in the natural system of a tidal marsh.

    • Jim van Belzen
    • , Johan van de Koppel
    • , Matthew L. Kirwan
    • , Daphne van der Wal
    • , Peter M. J. Herman
    • , Vasilis Dakos
    • , Sonia Kéfi
    • , Marten Scheffer
    • , Glenn R. Guntenspergen
    •  & Tjeerd J. Bouma
    Nature Communications 8, 15811
