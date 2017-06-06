News and Views |
Earth and environmental sciences
Earth and environmental sciences cover all aspects of Earth and planetary sciences, and broadly encompasses solid Earth processes, surface and atmospheric dynamics, Earth system history, climate and climate change, marine and freshwater systems, and ecology. It also considers the interactions between humans and these systems.
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
Diversity spurs diversification in ecological communities
Diversification may be driven by diversity, a concept Calcagno et al. explore using models of intra- and inter-specific ecological interactions. A threshold number of species is sometimes required before adaptive radiations can occur; a phenomenon they term diversity-dependent adaptive radiation.Nature Communications 8, 15810
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Vegetation recovery in tidal marshes reveals critical slowing down under increased inundation
Theory and controlled experiments have shown that the recovery rate of an ecological variable from perturbation slows down before a critical tipping point. Here, van Belzen and colleagues demonstrate that slowed vegetation recovery to disturbance is also apparent in the natural system of a tidal marsh.Nature Communications 8, 15811
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
Battery vehicles: Unfriendly productionNature Energy 2, 17099
Energy efficiency: Governance in the EUNature Energy 2, 17097
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
Public engagement: Trust and scepticismNature Energy 2, 17100
Xenon came from comets
Comets may have delivered more than one-fifth of Earth’s atmospheric xenon.