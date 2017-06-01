News and Views |
Solid Earth sciences encompass the study of the crust, mantle and core of the Earth and other rocky planetary bodies. Earth sciences include petrology, mineralogy, seismology, core studies, mantle dynamics, tectonics, volcanology, metamorphism, sedimentology, geomagnetism, palaeomagnetism, hydrogeology, and geomorphology. Sedimentary rocks are also used to study palaeontology and palaeoclimate.
- Nature Geoscience 10, 399
Geodynamics: Hot mantle risingNature Geoscience 10, 400
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Water pumping in mantle shear zones
Water plays a key role in many geological processes, including weakening crystals in the crust and mantle. Here, using amphibole distribution and olivine dislocation slip-systems, the authors show that ductile flow also has a dynamic control on water-rich fluid circulation in mantle shear zones.Nature Communications 8, 15736
Compressional pathways of α-cristobalite, structure of cristobalite X-I, and towards the understanding of seifertite formation
The presence of α-seifertite and seiferite in shocked meteorites are used to determine shock pressures. Here, using high-pressure experiments, the authors find that the presence of α-cristobalite does not exclude high-pressure transformation and seifertite does not necessarily indicate high pressures.Nature Communications 8, 15647
Oldest Homo sapiens fossil claim rewrites our species' history
Remains from Morocco dated to 315,000 years ago push back our species' origins by 100,000 years — and suggest we didn't evolve only in East Africa.
Mining: Heritage status could safeguard fossil bedsNature 546, 210
Methane exploded from Arctic sea-floor as Ice Age ended
Huge ocean-floor craters were caused by the expulsion of pressurized greenhouse gas thousands of years ago.
Uranium deposits made by microbes
Bacteria could have a larger role than previously thought in generating uranium ores.Nature 546
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
Beyond the water balance
The terrestrial water cycle is often assessed annually at catchment scale. But water stored in catchments is poorly mixed, and at timescales often well beyond the calculation of annual water balance.Nature Geoscience 10, 396