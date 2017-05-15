News and Views |
Hydrology
Hydrology is the study of the cycling of water through different reservoirs on Earth. It also refers to the cycling of liquids such as hydrocarbons on other planets. Hydrology focuses on the distribution of water in the subsurface, surface and atmosphere, the chemistry of that water, and the effects of climate on the water cycle.
Featured
- Nature Climate Change 7, 391–393
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
River plastic emissions to the world’s oceans
Rivers provide a major pathway for ocean plastic waste, but effective mitigation is dependent on a quantification of active sources. Here, the authors present a global model of riverine plastic inputs, and estimate annual plastic waste of almost 2.5 million tonnes, with 86% sourced from Asia.Nature Communications 8, 15611
Research | | open
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
Research | | open
New Martian valley network volume estimate consistent with ancient ocean and warm and wet climate
To understand the early Martian climate, the volume of the global Martian valley network is required. Here, the authors use a black top hat transformation method and find that the minimum global valley network volume is 1.74 × 1,014 m3 with a minimum cumulative volume of water required of 6.86 × 1,017 m3.Nature Communications 8, 15766
Research |
Large anomalies in lower stratospheric water vapour and ice during the 2015–2016 El Niño
The El Niño of 2015–2016 was unusual and exceptionally strong. Satellite observations and modelling suggest that convective lofting and sublimation of ice particles during this event contributed to moistening of the lower stratosphere.Nature Geoscience 10, 405–409
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Global warming could shift rainfall patterns
Dry areas could become drier while the wet areas get wetter.Nature 546
Comments and Opinion |
Beyond the water balance
The terrestrial water cycle is often assessed annually at catchment scale. But water stored in catchments is poorly mixed, and at timescales often well beyond the calculation of annual water balance.Nature Geoscience 10, 396
News and Views |
Hydroclimate: Understanding rainfall extremes
Warming induced by greenhouse gases will increase the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, causing heavier rainfall events. Changing atmospheric circulation dynamics are now shown to either amplify or weaken regional increases, contributing to uncertainty in future precipitation extremes.Nature Climate Change 7, 391–393
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: Flawed assumptions compromise water yield assessmentNature Communications 8, 14795
News and Views |
Hydrology: Asian glaciers are a reliable water source
The people, economies and agriculture of central Asia and parts of south Asia rely on water from mountains. Modelling suggests that glacier melt, in particular, is a key water source during dry periods in some of these regions. See Article p.169Nature 545, 161–162
News and Views |
Ecohydrology: When will the jungle burn?
Fire weather indices are unsuited to forecast fire in tropical rainforests. Now research shows the area burnt across Borneo is related to drought-depleted water tables, presenting the opportunity to predict fire danger in these environments.Nature Climate Change 7, 390–391