Planetary science
Planetary science is the study of the celestial bodies that orbit stars, with a particular focus on our own solar system. This includes studying the formation and evolution of planets, the moons and rings that orbit them, and other smaller bodies such as asteroids and comets.
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Water pumping in mantle shear zones
Water plays a key role in many geological processes, including weakening crystals in the crust and mantle. Here, using amphibole distribution and olivine dislocation slip-systems, the authors show that ductile flow also has a dynamic control on water-rich fluid circulation in mantle shear zones.Nature Communications 8, 15736
Compressional pathways of α-cristobalite, structure of cristobalite X-I, and towards the understanding of seifertite formation
The presence of α-seifertite and seiferite in shocked meteorites are used to determine shock pressures. Here, using high-pressure experiments, the authors find that the presence of α-cristobalite does not exclude high-pressure transformation and seifertite does not necessarily indicate high pressures.Nature Communications 8, 15647
River plastic emissions to the world’s oceans
Rivers provide a major pathway for ocean plastic waste, but effective mitigation is dependent on a quantification of active sources. Here, the authors present a global model of riverine plastic inputs, and estimate annual plastic waste of almost 2.5 million tonnes, with 86% sourced from Asia.Nature Communications 8, 15611
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
Xenon came from comets
Comets may have delivered more than one-fifth of Earth’s atmospheric xenon.
Life could have survived in Mars crater
Gale Crater was warm and wet early in its history.
Global warming could shift rainfall patterns
Dry areas could become drier while the wet areas get wetter.
Uranium deposits made by microbes
Bacteria could have a larger role than previously thought in generating uranium ores.
