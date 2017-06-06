News and Views |
Environmental sciences
Environmental science is the multidisciplinary study of all aspects of the Earth’s physical and biological environments. It encompasses environmental chemistry, soil science, ecology, climatology, vegetation cover, marine and freshwater systems, as well as environmental remediation and preservation, and agriculture and land use.
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Seepage from an arctic shallow marine gas hydrate reservoir is insensitive to momentary ocean warming
The degree to which warming bottom waters will destabilize shallow gas hydrate reservoirs in the Arctic remains unclear. Here, Hong et al. observe and model porewater profiles from a gas-hydrate-bearing system south of Spitsbergen, and conclude episodic emissions are not warming induced.Nature Communications 8, 15745
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Sugar cleans contaminated water
A sugar-based polymer could help to make water safer to drink.
Uranium deposits made by microbes
Bacteria could have a larger role than previously thought in generating uranium ores.
Economic geology: Ocean and ore
Govern land as a global commons
Felix Creutzig calls for international coordination of land use to ensure everyone has access to its fruits.