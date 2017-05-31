News and Views |
Climate sciences
Climate science is the study of relatively long-term weather conditions, typically spanning decades to centuries but extending to geological timescales. The discipline is primarily concerned with atmospheric properties – for example temperature and humidity – and patterns of circulation, as well as interactions with the ocean, the biosphere, and, over longer timescales, the geosphere.
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Nitrogen transformations in modern agriculture and the role of biological nitrification inhibition
Fifty per cent of the nitrogen fertilizer used globally is lost as ammonia, nitrate or nitrous oxide. Nitrification inhibitors, exuded by plant roots, play a role in reducing those losses both naturally and in the service of sustainable agriculture.Nature Plants 3, 17074
Astronomical pacing of the global silica cycle recorded in Mesozoic bedded cherts
While the global silica cycle is known to play an important role in long-term climate change, the driving factors remain unknown. Here, the authors present a ∼70 million year long record of early Mesozoic biogenic silica and propose orbitally-paced chemical weathering as a primary driver.Nature Communications 8, 15532
Seepage from an arctic shallow marine gas hydrate reservoir is insensitive to momentary ocean warming
The degree to which warming bottom waters will destabilize shallow gas hydrate reservoirs in the Arctic remains unclear. Here, Hong et al. observe and model porewater profiles from a gas-hydrate-bearing system south of Spitsbergen, and conclude episodic emissions are not warming induced.Nature Communications 8, 15745
Coral predators get a boost from climate change
Coral-eating starfish grow more voracious in acidified waters.
Coral-reef fish suck up meals with slime-covered lips
Highly folded mouthparts help tubelip wrasses dodge venom and create a seal to feed.
How scientists reacted to the US leaving the Paris climate agreement
What the United States' departure from the historic pact means for efforts to fight global warming.
Methane exploded from Arctic sea-floor as Ice Age ended
Huge ocean-floor craters were caused by the expulsion of pressurized greenhouse gas thousands of years ago.
Trump pulls United States out of Paris climate agreement
Withdrawal from global pact may take almost four years — which could give the winner of the 2020 presidential race the final word.
Global warming could shift rainfall patterns
Dry areas could become drier while the wet areas get wetter.Nature 546