Environmental social sciences

- Nature Energy 2, 17092
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priorityNature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Energy use behaviour: A window of opportunityNature Energy 2, 17077
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Chemical recycling of waste plastics for new materials production
Many methods exist for the recycling of plastic solid waste. Chemical recycling, which can take many forms from high-temperature pyrolysis to mild, solution-based catalytic depolymerization, can afford enormous economic and environmental benefits. This Review covers the state of the art in chemical recycling and the design of high-performance polymers amenable to such processes.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0046
Seepage from an arctic shallow marine gas hydrate reservoir is insensitive to momentary ocean warming
The degree to which warming bottom waters will destabilize shallow gas hydrate reservoirs in the Arctic remains unclear. Here, Hong et al. observe and model porewater profiles from a gas-hydrate-bearing system south of Spitsbergen, and conclude episodic emissions are not warming induced.Nature Communications 8, 15745
River plastic emissions to the world’s oceans
Rivers provide a major pathway for ocean plastic waste, but effective mitigation is dependent on a quantification of active sources. Here, the authors present a global model of riverine plastic inputs, and estimate annual plastic waste of almost 2.5 million tonnes, with 86% sourced from Asia.Nature Communications 8, 15611
Battery vehicles: Unfriendly productionNature Energy 2, 17099
Energy efficiency: Governance in the EUNature Energy 2, 17097
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
Public engagement: Trust and scepticismNature Energy 2, 17100
Electricity storage: Friend or foe of the networks?
As storage technology progresses it offers a range of solutions and services to users and the electricity industry. A new study explores whether or not this will eventually lead to self-sufficient consumers and spell the end of the networks as we know them.Nature Energy 2, 17092
Emerging clean energy technology investment trends
Early-stage capital providers and clean energy technology incubators are supporting a new wave of innovations focused on end-use efficiency and demand control. This wave complements expanding investments in supply technologies required for electricity sector decarbonization.Nature Climate Change 7, 382–385