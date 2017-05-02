Latest Research and Reviews
DNA methylation mediates neural processing after odor learning in the honeybeeScientific Reports 7, 43635
Calpain-1 deletion impairs mGluR-dependent LTD and fear memory extinctionScientific Reports 7, 42788
Modulation of excitation on parvalbumin interneurons by neuroligin-3 regulates the hippocampal network
The authors show that postsynaptic deletion of neuroligin-3 from parvalbumin interneurons causes a decrease in NMDA-receptor-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents and an increase in presynaptic glutamate release probability linked to a deficit in presynaptic Group III metabotropic glutamate receptor function. This selective disruption of excitatory transmission on parvalbumin interneurons leads to abnormal hippocampal network activity and a decrease in contextual fear extinction.Nature Neuroscience 20, 219–229
Neuroscience: Hacking the brain to overcome fear
Confronting fears is a core component of cognitive behavioural therapies for anxiety disorders, but also a major hurdle for patients. A new study introduces a method for reducing defensive responses without consciously confronting the threatening cues, paving the way for fear-reducing therapies via unconscious processing.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0010
Viewpoints: Dialogues on the functional role of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex
The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is attributed with various functions during valuation, affect regulation and social cognition. Nature Neuroscience asked a moderator to lead researchers in a dialogue on shared and distinct viewpoints of this region's roles.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1545–1552
Emotion: Exciting extinction
GABAB receptors drive presynaptic excitation in habenula cholinergic neurons to regulate the extinction of fear memories in mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 536
Neuronal circuits for fear and anxiety — the missing linkNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 642
Fear: Balancing memories
Fear extinction induces a shift in the balance of activity between 'fear neurons' and 'extinction neurons' in the basal amygdala, which project to prelimbic and infralimbic portions of the medial prefrontal cortex, respectively.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 138–139
Learning and memory: Unlearning fear
In mice, behavioural training is effective at attenuating old fear memories in mice if these memories are epigenetically 'primed' after recall by treatment with a histone deacetylase inhibitor.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 134–135