Classical conditioning is a form of associative learning in which a neutral stimulus (conditioned stimulus, CS) is paired with another stimulus (unconditioned stimulus, US) that brings about an automatic, unlearned response. After the association is learned, the CS is sufficient to elicit the automatic response that is normally elicited by the US.
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Re-evaluation of learned information in Drosophila
Depending on prediction accuracy at the time of memory recall, specific mushroom body output neurons drive different combinations of dopaminergic neurons to extinguish or reconsolidate appetitive memory in Drosophila.Nature 544, 240–244
Neural ensemble dynamics underlying a long-term associative memory
Use of a head-mounted miniature microscope in awake, behaving mice reveals that neural ensembles in the basal and lateral amygdala encode associations between conditioned and unconditioned stimuli in a way that matches models of supervised learning.Nature 543, 670–675
Cerebellar granule cells acquire a widespread predictive feedback signal during motor learning
Granule cells constitute half of the cells in the brain, yet their activity during behavior is largely uncharacterized. The authors report that granule cells encode multisensory representations that evolve with learning into a predictive motor signal. This activity may help the cerebellum implement a forward model for action.Nature Neuroscience 20, 727–734
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Cerebellum: The little learning brain
Two recent studies report changes in the activity of cerebellar granule cells during two different types of learning, providing insights into the function of these cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 263
Neurobiology of reward: Predicting the unexpectedNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 578
Neuronal circuits: Connecting to innate knowledge
Specific ensembles of neurons in the basolateral amygdala representing unconditioned stimuli that mediate innate behaviours are also found to be necessary for the expression learned behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 441
Forming artificial memories during sleepNature Neuroscience 18, 483
How to learn in your sleep
Subjects trained to sniff pleasant smells while asleep retain the conditioning when they wake up.