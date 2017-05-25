News and Views |
Working memory
Working memory is the active and robust retention of multiple bits of information over the time-scale of a few seconds. It is distinguished from short-term memory by the involvement of executive or attentional control that makes the information flexible yet resistant to interference.
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Reactivation of associative structure specific outcome responses during prospective evaluation in reward-based choices
How the brain evaluates options to make a reward-based choice is unclear. Here, authors show that, prior to choice, neural activity patterns to the potential outcomes are reactivated in macaque orbitofrontal cortex, in a way that reflects the unique event sequences leading up to the outcomes.Nature Communications 8, 15821
Research | | open
Neuronal population coding of perceived and memorized visual features in the lateral prefrontal cortex
Neurons in the lateral prefrontal cortex are known to encode visual features as well as maintain them in working memory. Here the authors report that LPFC neurons encode both perceived and memorized visual features in diverse combinations and the population activity reliably decodes as well as differentiates between these two representations.Nature Communications 8, 15471
Reviews |
The sleep-deprived human brain
How does sleep deprivation affect the human brain? Walker and colleagues review neuroimaging studies on the consequences of sleep deprivation on cognition and emotion — with specific focuses on attention and working memory, positive and negative emotion, and hippocampal learning — and the mechanisms underlying these effects.
Research |
The functional brain networks that underlie Early Stone Age tool manufacture
The advent of Acheulian stone-tool technologies 1.75 million years ago is likely to have coincided with changes in early human cognition. Using functional near-infrared spectroscopy neuroimaging, modern Acheulian toolmakers are shown to use the same brain network as is involved in playing the piano.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0102
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
News and Views |
Pinging the brain to reveal hidden memories
Keeping a picture in mind requires many brain cells to actively communicate ... or does it? There might be more to working memory than neuronal chatter, and silent processes could be hiding right beneath the surface.Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Keeping short-term memories alive
Different interneuron populations modulate delay activity representing action plans in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: I remember it well...
Extended periods of exposure to emotional stimuli result in increased functional connectivity between the amygdala and the anterior hippocampus, which strengthens memory consolidation and subsequent recall of neutral stimuli experienced during this altered brain state.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 128
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Working out working memory
Unattended information can lie latent in working memory and then be reactivated by transcranial magnetic stimulation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 68
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Bursting not spikingNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 264