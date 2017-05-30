Operant learning

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Opposing effects of reward and punishment on human vigorScientific Reports 7, 42287
Research | | open
Placebo Intervention Enhances Reward Learning in Healthy IndividualsScientific Reports 7, 41028
Research | | open
Instrumental Divergence and the Value of ControlScientific Reports 6, 36295
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cerebellum: The little learning brain
Two recent studies report changes in the activity of cerebellar granule cells during two different types of learning, providing insights into the function of these cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 263
Research Highlights |
Neurobiology of reward: Predicting the unexpected
Research Highlights |
Neuronal circuits: Fear and anxiety generalization
News and Views |
Shedding light on learning
Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and optical imaging have both undergone impressive technological growth in recent years. A study in which mice learn to modulate neural activity merges these technologies to investigate the neural basis of BCI learning with unprecedented spatial detail.Nature Neuroscience 17, 746–747
News and Views |
Brain-wide gain modulation: the rich get richer
A study now shows how brain-wide gain modulation, indexed by pupil diameter, shapes the structure of brain-wide neural interactions and, consequently, trial-and-error learning.Nature Neuroscience 16, 989–990