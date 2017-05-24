Long-term memory
Long-term memory is information encoded in the brain on the time-scale of years. It consists of explicit (declarative) memories that are consciously reportable and depend heavily on the medial temporal lobe and hippocampus and implicit (procedural) memories that are unconscious and depend on the basal ganglia and cerebellum.
Neural circuits for long-term water-reward memory processing in thirsty Drosophila
Distinct subsets of dopaminergic PAM neurons have been shown to be involved in short-term and long-term memory for sugar reward. Here the authors report the neural circuits and the cellular and molecular mechanisms for short-term and long-term memory for water reward in thirsty Drosophila.Nature Communications 8, 15230
Activity-induced histone modifications govern Neurexin-1 mRNA splicing and memory preservation
Relatively little is known about the mechanisms that preserve memories during long-term storage. The authors found that neural activation during learning triggers long-lasting transcription of a specific neurexin-1 splice isoform, enabling retention of hippocampus-dependent memory. This process was mediated by signaling through the AMPK pathway leading to histone modifications.Nature Neuroscience 20, 690–699
Neural ensemble dynamics underlying a long-term associative memory
Use of a head-mounted miniature microscope in awake, behaving mice reveals that neural ensembles in the basal and lateral amygdala encode associations between conditioned and unconditioned stimuli in a way that matches models of supervised learning.Nature 543, 670–675
Development of long-term event memory in preverbal infants: an eye-tracking studyScientific Reports 7, 44086
Learning and memory: Consolidation circuitry
A new study in mice shows that memory engram cells associated with long-term memories form in the prefrontal cortex early during learning in a contextual fear conditioning paradigm and reveals details of the circuitry involved in long-term memory consolidation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 321
The contribution of the human posterior parietal cortex to episodic memory
Recent human neuroimaging studies suggest that, in addition to its role in visuospatial and sensorimotor processes, the posterior parietal cortex (PPC) also plays an important part in episodic memory retrieval. Here, Sestieri, Shulman and Corbetta present a functional–anatomical model of the involvement of the PPC in memory retrieval.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 183–192
Cracking the mnemonic code
Evidence reveals that humans share remarkably similar patterns of event-specific neural activity during spontaneous spoken recall. Posterior medial cortex appears to play a key role in transforming experience into memory.Nature Neuroscience 20, 8–9
The hippocampus grows up
The inability of adults to retrieve episodic memories of infancy is referred to as infantile amnesia. A study now provides one of the first explanations of the neurobiological mechanisms underlying this phenomenon.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1190–1191
Garcinol: A Magic Bullet of Amnesia for Maladaptive Memories?Neuropsychopharmacology 42, 581–583
Neurodegenerative disease: A storage or retrieval problem?Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 264