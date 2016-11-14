Latest Research and Reviews
Neurogenesis-mediated forgetting minimizes proactive interference
New neurons are continuously produced throughout adulthood in the hippocampus. Here the authors provide evidence that adult hippocampal neurogenesis weakens existing memories, and facilitates the encoding of new, confliction information in mice.Nature Communications 7, 10838
Competition between items in working memory leads to forgetting
Rapidly switching the focus of attention is believed to impair memory, but it is unclear how. Lewis-Peacock and Norman use brain imaging and multivariate analysis to show that when two memories briefly and closely compete in the brain, there is a lasting impairment in the ability to remember these thoughts.Nature Communications 5, 5768
Memory: Remembering to forget
A novel functional MRI technique that tracks the pattern of cortical activation associated with specific memories reveals that 'competitor' memories in the ventral visual cortex are actively suppressed by remembering.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 246–247
Learning and memory: Neurogenesis erases existing memories
Neurogenesis — in infancy or adulthood — induces forgetting of established memories.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 428–429