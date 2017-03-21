Latest Research and Reviews
Protein kinase C acts as a molecular detector of firing patterns to mediate sensory gating in Aplysia
This study describes burst-dependent protection from synaptic depression, which maintains responsiveness to behaviorally important stimuli in Aplysia. In this attention-like mechanism, PKC at sensory neuron synapses discriminates the precise pattern of firing, preventing these release sites from becoming silenced during repeated tactile stimuli when these stimuli are salient.Nature Neuroscience 15, 1144–1152
Neural basis of habituation