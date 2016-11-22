Short-term memory

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Integration and segregation of large-scale brain networks during short-term task automatization
Humans can quickly learn to efficiently execute tasks yet how the brain activity is dynamically reconfigured during this process remains unknown. Here the authors demonstrate that large-scale functional brain networks are reorganized flexibly to support rapid task automation.Nature Communications 7, 13217
Research | | open
Retro-dimension-cue benefit in visual working memoryScientific Reports 6, 35573
Research |
Robust neuronal dynamics in premotor cortex during motor planning
In mouse cortex, ‘preparatory’ activity that encodes future movements is remarkably robust against large-scale perturbations; this robustness is achieved by corrective signals from unperturbed parts of the network.Nature 532, 459–464
Research | | open
Cellular tagging as a neural network mechanism for behavioural tagging
Short-term memories (STM) can become long-term memories when occurring alongside novel experiences. Here, the authors investigate the neural mechanisms behind such 'behavioural tagging' and find STM neural populations are preferentially incorporated into the ensembles encoding novel experiences.Nature Communications 7, 12319
Reviews |
Computational principles of memory
What are the challenges associated with storing information over time in the brain? Here the authors explore the computational principles by which biological memory might be built. They develop a high-level view of shared problems and themes in short- and long-term memory and highlight questions for future research.Nature Neuroscience 19, 394–403
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Keeping short-term memories alive
Different interneuron populations modulate delay activity representing action plans in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
Research Highlights |
Neurodegenerative disease: A storage or retrieval problem?
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Rebalancing the brain
Research Highlights |
Parkinson disease: Sleep disorder deficits suggest signature for early Parkinson diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 12, 3
News and Views |
Parietal and prefrontal: categorical differences?
A working memory representation goes missing in monkey parietal cortex during categorization learning, but is still found in the prefrontal cortex.Nature Neuroscience 19, 5–7
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Remembering in space and timeNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 578