Medical research
Medical research involves research in a wide range of fields, such as biology, chemistry, pharmacology and toxicology with the goal of developing new medicines or medical procedures or improving the application of those already available. It can be viewed as encompassing preclinical research (for example, in cellular systems and animal models) and clinical research (for example, clinical trials).
Featured
News and Views |
Biomedical research: Premature lambs grown in a bagNature 546, 45–46
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Research | | open
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
Research |
The promise of organ and tissue preservation to transform medicineNature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
Research | | open
Aberrant telomere length and mitochondrial DNA copy number in suicide completersScientific Reports 7, 3177
News and Comment
Editorial |
A sugar high in structural biology
Four Nature papers describing the receptor structures involved in glucose metabolism hold great promise for finding new ways to treat diabetes.
Comments and Opinion |
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
Research Highlights |
Cystic kidney disease: A new osmoregulatory role for HNF-1β
News |
Next-generation cancer drugs boost immunotherapy responses
Early clinical trial data suggest that combining medicines improves treatment.
News and Views |
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.