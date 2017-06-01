Drug development

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
ML290 is a biased allosteric agonist at the relaxin receptor RXFP1Scientific Reports 7, 2969
News and Comment
News and Views |
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.
News |
Search for liquid biopsy grail points the way to drug discovery and development gems
An emerging technology for early cancer diagnosis could lead to innovative clinical trial strategies, novel drug combinations and new drug targets.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 373–374
News |
Zeroing in on neurodegenerative α-synuclein
In the search for the first disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson disease, drug developers are advancing α-synuclein-targeted agents into proof-of-concept clinical trials.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 371–373
News |
Birgitte Volck
Birgitte Volck, head of rare disease R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, discusses the new era of rare disease drug discovery and development.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 378–379
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: T cells get a rideNature Reviews Cancer 17, 333
Comments and Opinion |
Scientific advice — is drug repurposing missing a trick?
Scientific Advice meetings are a mechanism to improve communications between drug developers and regulators during the drug-development process. While standard practice for industry, the benefits provided by these meetings are under-utilised by academia. In the context of drug repurposing, can scientific advice, as part of a proposed new R&D tax credits scheme, help to unblock some of the obstacles in the way to clinical adoption?