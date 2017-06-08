Research | | open
Translational research
Translational research involves the application of knowledge gained through basic research to studies that could support the development of new products. For example, translational research in the field of medicine may involve using knowledge of the biology of a disease to identify and evaluate chemical compounds in disease models, with a view to selecting potential candidate drugs to advance into clinical trials.
Immunotherapy: Macrophages hijack anti-PD-1 therapy
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivoNature Methods 14, 547–548
Human T cell development notched up a level
Two complementary approaches for directing human hematopoietic stem cells along the T cell lineage will have applications in both fundamental and translational research.Nature Methods 14, 477–478
Gut microbiota — at the intersection of everything?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 321–322
The future of human genome editing
With the advent of precision genome editing, the ability to modify living organisms has proceeded with remarkable speed and breadth. Any application of this technology to the human germ line must be tightly coupled to deliberate consideration of the consequences, both scientific and social, of introducing heritable alterations to the human population. We recommend constant oversight and evaluation of human germline genome editing to balance prudence with discovery, and risk with progress.Nature Genetics 49, 653
Diabetes: LMPTP inhibitors — potential treatment for type 2 diabetes?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 316