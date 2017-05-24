News and Views |
Epidemiology
Epidemiology is a field of medicine that studies the incidence, causes and effects of diseases in populations, and patterns within these. It has a key role in protecting public health and can provide valuable information for developing new medicines, such as revealing risk factors for a particular disease.
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
Epidemiology: Surveying kidney care worldwide
Epidemiology: Molecular mapping of Zika spread
Evolutionary trees constructed using both newly sequenced and previously available Zika virus genomes reveal how the recent outbreak arose in Brazil and spread across the Americas.
In Retrospect: Global health estimated over two decades
Reliably measuring global health is a huge challenge. Four papers published in 1997 laid foundations for future global-health estimates, but, despite subsequent advances, better integration of data systems and models is still needed.
Drop in cases of Zika threatens large-scale trials
Dwindling infection rate makes reliable data hard to gather.
Epidemiology: Warning signs of suicide riskNature Human Behaviour 1, 0123