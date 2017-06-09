Genetics research
Genetics research is the scientific discipline concerned with the study of the role of genes in traits such as the development of disease. It has a key role in identifying potential targets for therapeutic intervention and also in understanding genetically based variations in response to therapeutic interventions.
Latest Research and Reviews
A novel UBE2A mutation causes X-linked intellectual disability type NascimentoHuman Genome Variation 4, 17019
Sequence variants in ARHGAP15, COLQ and FAM155A associate with diverticular disease and diverticulitis
A hallmark of diverticular disease is pouches in the bowel wall which can become infected and inflamed, causing the more severe diverticulitis. Here, the authors report the first genome-wide association study on these interconnected conditions and identify ARHGAP15, COLQ and FAM155A as novel risk loci.Nature Communications 8, 15789
News and Comment
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivoNature Methods 14, 547–548
Sociology: Protest signallingNature Human Behaviour 1, 0115
Human germline genome editing and broad societal consensus
Should human genome editing be limited to somatic cells, or should germline genome editing also be permitted? Should (apparently) permissible human genome editing be limited to therapeutic purposes, or should enhancement purposes also be permitted? Who decides, and on what basis?Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0103
Motor neuron disease: ALS and schizophrenia share genetic risk factorsNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258
How to manage large-scale collaborative genomics research projects?