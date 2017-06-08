Experimental models of disease
Experimental models of disease are used to investigate processes thought to be involved in human diseases, and to evaluate and select drug candidates that affect these processes to support their progression into clinical trials. They typically involve animals in which processes that are considered to be sufficiently similar to those in human disease are either induced or naturally occur.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cystic kidney disease: A new osmoregulatory role for HNF-1β
Research Highlights |
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
Research Highlights |
Spondyloarthropathies: Gut–bone crosstalk in HLA-B27 rats
Correspondence |
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivoNature Methods 14, 547–548
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Removing old chondrocytes to combat disease