Outcomes research
Outcomes research evaluates the quality and effectiveness of health care by measuring parameters such as mortality or quality of life. For example, it can provide evidence on the benefits and risks of particular drugs or other medical interventions in a real-world environment that can be used to improve overall treatment strategies.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Dyslipidaemia: The PCSK9 adventure — humanizing extreme LDL lowering
PCSK9 inhibitors are the most potent LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs on the market. The latest cardiovascular outcome trials of these anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies show positive results with fully-human antibodies, although with modest effect on major adverse cardiovascular events in patients who attain LDL-cholesterol target levels with statin therapy, whereas humanized antibodies are associated with the development of neutralizing antibodies.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 319–320
Research Highlights |
Inflammatory myopathies: Adult and paediatric experts unite for new response criteriaNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 321