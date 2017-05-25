Biomarkers
A biomarker is a biological characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological or pathological processes, or a response to a therapeutic intervention. Examples include patterns of gene expression, levels of a particular protein in body fluids, or changes in electrical activity in the brain.
Aberrant telomere length and mitochondrial DNA copy number in suicide completersScientific Reports 7, 3177
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
Prostate cancer: Lineage predicts ADT response
Aqueous humor pentraxin-3 levels in patients with diabetes mellitus
Antinuclear antibody testing — misunderstood or misbegotten?
The presence of antinuclear antibodies (ANAs) is an important criterion for the classification of autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, but the specificity of ANA tests is controversial. This Perspectives article critically discusses the methods used in ANA testing for different diseases, as well as ways to improve the use of these assays in clinical and research settings.
Osteoarthritis: You can rely on radiography when managing OA, but not too much!
When considering the role of imaging in the management of symptomatic, peripheral joint osteoarthritis (OA) in clinical practice, clinicians should be aware that radiography has its drawbacks, and also consider that the use of advanced imaging techniques such as MRI should not be discouraged.