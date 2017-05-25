News and Views |
Preclinical research
Preclinical research involves the evaluation of potential therapeutic interventions in cells and animals. Candidates for entry into clinical trials can then be selected based on their effectiveness and safety in disease models. All drugs require data from various toxicological preclinical studies to support their potential safety in humans before clinical trials can begin.
Pentavalent HIV-1 vaccine protects against simian-human immunodeficiency virus challenge
A previous human HIV-1 vaccine clinical trial, boosting with HIV envelope protein from two strains, demonstrated moderate vaccine efficacy. Here, Bradley et al. show that a pentavalent HIV envelope protein boost improves protection from viral challenge in non-human primates and they identify immune correlates of protection.Nature Communications 8, 15711
Dynamic contrast-enhanced photoacoustic imaging using photothermal stimuli-responsive composite nanomodulators
Photoacoustic imaging becomes an enabling technology that is designed for clinic diagnosis of disease. Here, Chen et al. report an imaging contrast agent—plasmonic nanoparticles caged in hydrogel subject to reversible volume change depending on temperature, which exhibits tunable photoacoustic signal.Nature Communications 8, 15782
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
Host response: Cross-fit T cells battle Zika virus
Flaviviruses stimulate cross-reactive immune responses that may reduce or exacerbate manifestations of subsequent flavivirus infection. Recent work demonstrates that cross-reactive T cells protect against Zika in HLA transgenic mice, a key step in the development of safe and effective vaccines.Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
Adipose tissue: Towards mimicking cold exposureNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 316
Cardiovascular devices: Soft hugs for healing hearts
An implantable soft robotic sleeve restores circulation and muscle function in infarcted pig hearts.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0046
Industrializing rare disease therapy discovery and developmentNature Biotechnology 35, 117–118