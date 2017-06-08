Stem-cell research
Stem-cell research is the area of research that studies the properties of stem cells and their potential use in medicine. As stem cells are the source of all tissues, understanding their properties helps in our understanding of the healthy and diseased body's development and homeostasis.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Bone marrow niche-mimetics modulate HSPC function via integrin signalingScientific Reports 7, 2550
News and Comment
News and Views |
Stem cells: Cell therapy for cardiac repair: what is needed to move forward?
The ESC has updated its 2006 consensus statement on clinical investigation of autologous adult stem cells for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and heart failure. This initiative by a group of leaders in the field stimulates much-needed reflection and provides guidance to make cell therapy a clinical reality. Here, we offer our own perspective.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 257–258
Editorial |
Brains and beauty — the 2017 coverNature Reviews Neurology 13, 1
Comments and Opinion |
Getting stem cell patients 'on the grid'Nature Biotechnology 34, 1228–1230
Editorial | | open
Regenerative medicine: are we there yet?
Editorial | | open
Human gene editing: revisiting Canadian policy
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: A step closer to cardiac repair therapiesNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 695