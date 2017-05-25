Medical imaging

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Three-Dimensional Geometry of Collagenous Tissues by Second Harmonic PolarimetryScientific Reports 7, 2643
Research | | open
Morphologic and biometric evaluation of chick embryo eyes in ovo using 7 Tesla MRIScientific Reports 7, 2648
News and Comment
News and Views |
Osteoarthritis: You can rely on radiography when managing OA, but not too much!
When considering the role of imaging in the management of symptomatic, peripheral joint osteoarthritis (OA) in clinical practice, clinicians should be aware that radiography has its drawbacks, and also consider that the use of advanced imaging techniques such as MRI should not be discouraged.
Research Highlights |
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
News and Views |
Photoacoustic tomography: Breathtaking whole-body imaging
High-frame-rate, high-resolution photoacoustic computed tomography reveals, for small live animals, the brain's functional connectivity and the dynamics of breathing, blood oxygenation and circulating melanoma cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0075
News and Views |
Diagnostic imaging: Listening in to skin disease
Optoacoustic mesoscopy promises to be a fast and reliable non-invasive method for the diagnosis of psoriasis.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0076
Comments and Opinion |
The role of near-infrared spectroscopy monitoring in preterm infants