Expert consensus document: Echocardiography and lung ultrasonography for the assessment and management of acute heart failure
The successful management of patients with acute heart failure (AHF) involves early diagnosis, rapid identification of underlying causes, and immediate implementation of effective therapies. In this Consensus Statement, the AHF Study Group of the ESC Acute Cardiovascular Care Association reviews the roles of echocardiography and lung ultrasonography in the assessment and management of patients with AHF.