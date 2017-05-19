Brain imaging
Brain imaging refers to the usually non-invasive or minimally invasive techniques that enable imaging the structure or function of the brain. Brain imaging techniques take advantage of X-rays, radioactive labelling, magnetic fields induced by the brain’s electric activity, or optical absorption or paramagnetic properties of haemoglobin.
Advances in neuro-oncology imaging
MRI has become the standard method for diagnosis and monitoring of patients with brain tumours, but conventional MRI sequences have important limitations. This Review summarizes the clinical role of the rapidly developing field of amino acid PET and advanced MRI techniques in adults with brain tumours, and provides an outlook for future developments in PET and MRI.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 279–289
Hippocampus Segmentation Based on Local Linear MappingScientific Reports 7, 45501
Brain anatomy alterations associated with Social Networking Site (SNS) addictionScientific Reports 7, 45064
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
Photoacoustic tomography: Breathtaking whole-body imaging
High-frame-rate, high-resolution photoacoustic computed tomography reveals, for small live animals, the brain's functional connectivity and the dynamics of breathing, blood oxygenation and circulating melanoma cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0075
Diagnostic imaging: Intraoperative virtual histology
Stimulated Raman spectroscopy combined with machine learning generates histological images for the rapid diagnosis and classification of brain tumours.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0033
Alzheimer disease: CSF biomarkers for Alzheimer disease — approaching consensus
A European working group has provided a new set of recommendations for the use of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer disease and mild cognitive impairment. These recommendations represent an important step towards the implementation of CSF biomarker tests in the clinic, but several challenges remain.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 131–132
Stroke: CT imaging markers predict outcome of ischaemic strokeNature Reviews Neurology 13, 128–129
Alzheimer disease in 2016: Putting AD treatments and biomarkers to the test
Investigational treatments to impede the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) are being evaluated in clinical trials, and biomarkers to detect and track the disease are being developed and deployed. Recent findings underscore the importance of ongoing clinical trials and biomarker developments in the understanding, treatment and prevention of AD.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 74–76