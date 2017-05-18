Radionuclide imaging
Radionuclide imaging is the production of images of internal body parts obtained by cameras that detect the radioactive emissions of an injected radionuclide as it has distributed differentially throughout body tissues. Images obtained with a moving detector are called scans, whereas images obtained with a stationary camera device are called scintiphotographs.
Noninvasive cardiac imaging in suspected acute coronary syndrome
Advanced noninvasive imaging techniques add diagnostic and prognostic value in patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome, complementing patient history, electrocardiogram, and cardiac biomarkers for timely identification or ruling out of acute coronary syndrome. In this Review, Garg and colleagues summarize the current guidelines and clinical use of the most common noninvasive imaging techniques, and provide an update on developments in noninvasive imaging.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 266–275
Current use of PSMA–PET in prostate cancer management
Prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) has gained increasing interest as target molecule for imaging. Several small compounds for labelling PSMA have been developed and are currently being investigated as imaging probes for PET. PSMA-based imaging has been reported to improve detection of metastatic disease compared with CT or multiparametric MRI and 68Ga-PSMA–PET imaging has been shown to increase detection of metastatic sites, therefore, it holds great promise to improve prostate cancer management.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 226–235
Imaging and evaluation of patients with high-risk prostate cancer
Imaging is critically important for the diagnosis and staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer. While established prostate cancer staging guidelines have increased appropriate use of imaging, underuse for high-risk prostate cancer remains substantial. Several factors affect the utility of initial diagnostic imaging and, in this Review, Bjurlin and colleagues discuss the performance of conventional and emerging imaging modalities for diagnosing and staging high-risk prostate cancer.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 617–628
Colorectal cancer: Recurrent disease detected using FDG–PET