Radionuclide imaging

Definition

Radionuclide imaging is the production of images of internal body parts obtained by cameras that detect the radioactive emissions of an injected radionuclide as it has distributed differentially throughout body tissues. Images obtained with a moving detector are called scans, whereas images obtained with a stationary camera device are called scintiphotographs.

