Three-dimensional imaging

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Precision assessment of label-free psoriasis biomarkers with ultra-broadband optoacoustic mesoscopy
Ultra-broadband optoacoustic mesoscopy implemented in a handheld device enables the visualization of vascular patterns in the dermis and sub-dermis of psoriasis patients, and the quantification of inflammatory biomarkers of psoriasis.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0068
Research |
Multi-functional Ultrasonic Micro-elastography Imaging SystemScientific Reports 7, 1230
Research |
Efficient digitalization method for dental restorations using micro-CT dataScientific Reports 7, 44577
Reviews |
Advanced imaging in valvular heart disease
Innovations in noninvasive imaging have provided new insights in the pathophysiology and quantification of valvular heart disease. In this Review, Bax and Delgado discuss the novel imaging modalities used to assess the pathophysiology, dysfunction, and prognosis of aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and aortic regurgitation.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 209–223
News and Comment
News and Views |
Photoacoustic tomography: Breathtaking whole-body imaging
High-frame-rate, high-resolution photoacoustic computed tomography reveals, for small live animals, the brain's functional connectivity and the dynamics of breathing, blood oxygenation and circulating melanoma cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0075
News and Views |
Implanted biomaterials: Dissecting fibrosis
Intravital microscopy reveals how giant cells and neovascularization drive the fibrotic encapsulation of biomaterials implanted in live animals.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0016
News and Views |
Imaging: Focusing light on the vulnerable plaque
A new report has demonstrated the combined use of optical coherence tomography and molecular imaging within human coronary arteries. This combination provides a unique opportunity to look at plaque from a view not previously possible, opening the field for greater understanding of plaque biology in research and clinical practice.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 253–255
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Ultrasonic lensNature Photonics 9, 553
Research Highlights |
Breast cancer: Improving cancer detection ratesNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 440
News |
Star Wars-style holograms: a new hope?
Novel plastic could enable real-time 3D holographic projections.