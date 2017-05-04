Bone imaging

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1489
Research | | open
Effects of dose reduction on bone strength prediction using finite element analysisScientific Reports 6, 38441
Reviews |
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common degenerative joint disorder. In this Primer, Pelletier and colleagues provide an update on the progress made in the field of OA epidemiology, pathophysiological mechanisms, diagnosis, prevention, disease management and quality of life.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16072
Reviews |
Postmenopausal osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disorder that is characterized by low bone mass and micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue. In this Primer, Eastell et al. discuss the epidemiology and pathophysiology of postmenopausal osteoporosis and consider its diagnosis, prevention and treatment and its effect on quality of life.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16069
News and Comment
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: Post-treatment imaging—a desperate need for solid evidence
Many imaging techniques are currently used for detection of local or distant prostate cancer recurrences after primary treatment. A new retrospective registry study raises concerns about the pertinence of imaging test use after primary prostate cancer treatment. These findings emphasize the need for consensual guidelines on imaging in this setting.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 307–308
Comments and Opinion |
Scans: Enhanced medical vision
The ability to look inside the human body without using a scalpel has revolutionized how we diagnose and treat illness and injury. By Brian Owens.Nature 502, S82–S83
Research Highlights |
Bone: Cortical bone loss in patients with chronic kidney diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 9, 248
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: Bone Scan Index made easy, at last
The Bone Scan Index (BSI) is a methodology used to quantify bone metastases and monitor changes under treatment. However, BSI is manually calculated and is, therefore, tedious and time-consuming to use, so it is not routinely implemented. A new automated platform to calculate BSI should help to increase its use.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 245–246
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Bone scan index—a new imaging biomarker?Nature Reviews Urology 9, 61