Radiography
Radiography is the use of X-rays or gamma rays to examine non-uniformly composed material; images are recorded on a sensitized surface, such as photographic film or a digital detector. Medical radiography includes examination of any part of the body for diagnostic purposes, such as detecting fractures or a bowel obstruction.
- Scientific Reports 7, 1489
Occupational eye dose in interventional cardiology proceduresScientific Reports 7, 569
Mono-Energy Coronary Angiography with a Compact Synchrotron SourceScientific Reports 7, 42211
Spondyloarthropathies: How should axial spondyloarthritis be diagnosed?
Results from a cohort study are challenging the diagnostic algorithm proposed by the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society by showing that rheumatologists are not always confirming a diagnosis of axial spondyloarthritis in patients with multiple features of spondyloarthritis. How will these results affect the future development of classification criteria?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 264–266
Breast cancer: Updated screening guidelines — much ado about small improvements
The recently updated breast cancer screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society are less aggressive than previous versions and clearer about overdiagnosis. However, a lack of attention was placed on the differences in effect estimates between trials at high and low risk of bias, and the authors failed to quantify the most serious harm.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 139–140
Software: The computer will see you now
From image-analysis software to lens-free microscopes that fit on a mobile phone, new tools are providing pathologists with clearer and more informative images.Nature 502, S92–S94
Surgery: The eyes of the operation
Real-time imaging of a patient's body is guiding surgeons and radiologists past healthy tissue to the diseased cells.Nature 502, S88–S89
Imaging in rheumatology in 2013: From images to data to theory
2013 has witnessed the maturation of imaging science with rheumatology research, in part due to large, public databases. Using imaging in osteoarthritis (OA) as an example, breakthroughs include further elucidation of the relationship between obesity and OA, and identification of the importance of bone and meniscus shape in OA development.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 69–70