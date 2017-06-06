News and Views |
Inflammatory diseases
Inflammatory diseases include a vast array of disorders and conditions that are characterized by inflammation. Examples include allergy, asthma, autoimmune diseases, coeliac disease, glomerulonephritis, hepatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, preperfusion injury and transplant rejection.
Association of Interleukin-12A rs568408 with Susceptibility to Asthma in TaiwanScientific Reports 7, 3200
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells control the development of atherosclerosis in mice
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2) affect adipose tissue metabolism and function. Here the authors show that the ILC2 are present in para-aortic adipose tissue and represent a major source of IL-5 and IL-13 required for mounting atheroprotective immunity, which can be altered by high fat diet.Nature Communications 8, 15781
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
A role for neutrophils in asthma exacerbations
A recent study has found that rhinovirus-induced exacerbation of asthma is in part mediated by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps and double-stranded DNA by neutrophils in the airway.Nature Medicine 23, 658–659
Basic research: PHD inhibitors miss their mark
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
Dyslipidaemia: PCSK9 inhibitors and foamy monocytes in familial hypercholesterolaemia
Accumulation of foam cells — macrophages with intracellular lipid droplets — in arterial walls is a hallmark of atherosclerosis. Bernelot Moens and colleagues report increases in circulating monocytes with intracellular lipid accumulation, associated CCR2 expression, and enhanced monocyte migration in patients with familial hypercholesterolaemia. These changes could be reversed by PCSK9-inhibitor treatment.
Diagnostic imaging: Listening in to skin disease
Optoacoustic mesoscopy promises to be a fast and reliable non-invasive method for the diagnosis of psoriasis.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0076