Crohn's disease

Definition

Crohns disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, mostly affecting the ileum. The inflammation can extend through the intestinal wall and tends to be asymmetric and in patches, with granulomas forming in some patients. Genetic, environmental, immunological and bacterial factors are all thought to contribute to the disease.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment