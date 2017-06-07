Crohn's disease
Crohns disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, mostly affecting the ileum. The inflammation can extend through the intestinal wall and tends to be asymmetric and in patches, with granulomas forming in some patients. Genetic, environmental, immunological and bacterial factors are all thought to contribute to the disease.
Dynamics of the human gut microbiome in inflammatory bowel disease
The long-term dynamic behaviour of the gut microbiome in inflammatory bowel disease demonstrates increased deviation from the ‘healthy plane’ when compared to the normal variation observed in healthy individuals.Nature Microbiology 2, 17004
IBD: Risk stratification in children with Crohn's disease
IBD: Genetic differences in Crohn's disease susceptibility and outcome
A new genome-wide association study (GWAS) has been conducted to discover genetic contributions that can explain disease prognosis in Crohn's disease. This understudied area deserves attention for discovering genetic variants responsible for disease severity, as well as encouraging scientists to analyse or reanalyse GWAS data using various clinically important endophenotypes.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 266–268
Microbiota: Reseeding the gut
Transplants of faecal matter have done wonders for the treatment of certain gastrointestinal infections. Will they ever work for inflammatory bowel disease?Nature 540, S109–S112
Cell-based therapy: Cells on trial
Four regenerative and immune-system therapies taking on the toughest cases of inflammatory bowel disease.Nature 540, S106–S108
Q&A: Joel Weinstock
Helminths are worms that can live in the human intestine. Joel Weinstock, a gastroenterologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, studies how they affect inflammation and the body's immune response. He spoke to Nature about how helminths might lead to treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).Nature 540, S103
