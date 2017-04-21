Autoinflammatory syndrome

Definition

Autoinflammatory syndrome refers to a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of systemic inflammation in the apparent absence of pathogens, autoantibodies or self-reactive lymphocytes. These disorders are caused by dysfunction of the innate immune system. Examples of such disorders include Behçet's disease, Familial Mediterranean Fever and Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome.

