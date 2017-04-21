Autoinflammatory syndrome
Autoinflammatory syndrome refers to a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of systemic inflammation in the apparent absence of pathogens, autoantibodies or self-reactive lymphocytes. These disorders are caused by dysfunction of the innate immune system. Examples of such disorders include Behçet's disease, Familial Mediterranean Fever and Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Control of the innate immune response by the mevalonate pathway
Deficiency in mevalonate kinase causes autoinflammatory disease. Wang and colleagues define the detailed mechanistic basis that leads to this disease phenotype in mice and humans.Nature Immunology 17, 922–929
Research |
The NLRP3 inflammasome is released as a particulate danger signal that amplifies the inflammatory response
The NLRP3 inflammasome is involved in IL-1 production and pyroptosis. Pelegrín et al. demonstrate that it is also released extracellularly as a functional proinflammatory particle.Nature Immunology 15, 738–748
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Autoinflammation: Anakinra effective for resistant FMF in RCT
News and Views |
Autoinflammatory diseases: New diagnostic criteria for CAPS — turning horses into zebras?
New criteria have been proposed to enable a rapid diagnosis of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) in children and adults. Will these diagnostic criteria advance the management of autoinflammatory syndromes, or will physicians now think of zebras rather than horses when they hear hoofbeats?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 7–8
News and Views |
Reining in uncontrolled inflammasome with PKA
New findings show that the NLRP3 inflammasome is inactivated by disassembly of the inflammasome mediated by the kinase PKA and that this regulation might be negated in NLRP3-gain-of-function diseases.Nature Immunology 17, 1137–1138
News and Views |
Autoinflammation: When is familial Mediterranean fever 'severe'?
Familial Mediterranean fever is a rare disorder but is usually easy to manage using colchicine. The publication of a severity score could serve as a useful reminder to rheumatologists about this disease and the difficulties in assessing its severity.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 256–258
Research Highlights |
ADAR1 regulates Mda5-MAVSNature Immunology 17, 47
Research Highlights |
Inflammation: New classification criteria for autoinflammatory periodic feversNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 125