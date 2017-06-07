Latest Research and Reviews
Inhibition of gelatinase B/MMP-9 does not attenuate colitis in murine models of inflammatory bowel disease
Metalloproteinase-9 has been suggested as therapeutic target to treat inflammatory bowel disease. Here de Bruyn et al. show that genetic and pharmacological inhibition of metalloproteinase-9 does not ameliorate inflammation and fibrosis in mice challenged with acute and chronic colitis protocols.Nature Communications 8, 15384
ACF7 regulates inflammatory colitis and intestinal wound response by orchestrating tight junction dynamics
The cytoskeleton plays a key role in cell/cell junction formation, but how the coordinated behaviour of the cytoskeleton contributes is not known. Here the authors show that actin-microtubule crosslinker ACF7 plays a key role in tight junction stabilization and wound healing in intestinal epithelium.Nature Communications 8, 15375
IBD: FMT induces clinical remission in ulcerative colitis
Microbiota: Reseeding the gut
Transplants of faecal matter have done wonders for the treatment of certain gastrointestinal infections. Will they ever work for inflammatory bowel disease?Nature 540, S109–S112
Cell-based therapy: Cells on trial
Four regenerative and immune-system therapies taking on the toughest cases of inflammatory bowel disease.Nature 540, S106–S108
Q&A: Joel Weinstock
Helminths are worms that can live in the human intestine. Joel Weinstock, a gastroenterologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, studies how they affect inflammation and the body's immune response. He spoke to Nature about how helminths might lead to treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).Nature 540, S103
Inflammatory bowel diseaseNature 540, S97