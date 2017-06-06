News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Medicine 23, 658–659
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Association of Interleukin-12A rs568408 with Susceptibility to Asthma in TaiwanScientific Reports 7, 3200
News and Comment
News and Views |
A role for neutrophils in asthma exacerbations
A recent study has found that rhinovirus-induced exacerbation of asthma is in part mediated by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps and double-stranded DNA by neutrophils in the airway.Nature Medicine 23, 658–659
Research Highlights |
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
Research Highlights |
Endocrine disruptors: PFASs, sex hormones and asthma
Research Highlights |
Macrophage dynamicsNature Immunology 18, 487
Research Highlights |
Nuanced eosinophilsNature Immunology 18, 254
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: Host–pathogen duels revealed by dual RNA-seq in vivoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 143