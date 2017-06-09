Parathyroid diseases
Parathyroid diseases are disorders of parathyroid gland function, resulting in abnormally high (primary hyperparathyroidism) or low (primary hypoparathyroidism) levels of calcium and parathyroid hormone. Secondary hyperparathyroidism is characterized by normal calcium but high parathyroid hormone levels, whereas pseudohypoparathyroidism is associated with low calcium and high parathyroid hormone levels.
Identification of an orally active small-molecule PTHR1 agonist for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis can be treated with parathyroid hormone, but frequent injections are required. Here the authors develop a small-molecule agonist for the parathyroid hormone type I receptor that can be administered orally, and demonstrate its efficacy in rats.Nature Communications 7, 13384
Primary hyperparathyroidism
Primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) is characterized by excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone due to a single benign adenoma or multiglandular disease. In this Primer, Bilezikian et al. describe the epidemiology, clinical presentations, genetics, evaluation and guidelines for the management of PHPT.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16033
Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Gsα–cAMP-linked disorders: current view and open issues
Differential diagnosis between pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders of disrupted Gsα–cAMP signalling is a challenge for endocrinologists due to shared clinical and molecular characteristics. Here, Giovanna Mantovani and colleagues discuss both the current understanding and future challenges for the clinical and molecular diagnosis, classification and treatment of pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 347–356
