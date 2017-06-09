Parathyroid diseases

Definition

Parathyroid diseases are disorders of parathyroid gland function, resulting in abnormally high (primary hyperparathyroidism) or low (primary hypoparathyroidism) levels of calcium and parathyroid hormone. Secondary hyperparathyroidism is characterized by normal calcium but high parathyroid hormone levels, whereas pseudohypoparathyroidism is associated with low calcium and high parathyroid hormone levels.

