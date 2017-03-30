Multihormonal system disorders

Latest Research and Reviews
Mitochondrial disease and endocrine dysfunction
Here, Chow and colleagues discuss the endocrine manifestations of mitochondrial diseases, a group of multisystem disorders characterized by great clinical, biochemical and genetic heterogeneity. The authors describe the clinical features, genetic causes and pathological mechanisms underlying these diseases, the understanding of which will be key to developing innovative therapies for these patients.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 92–104
Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Gsα–cAMP-linked disorders: current view and open issues
Differential diagnosis between pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders of disrupted Gsα–cAMP signalling is a challenge for endocrinologists due to shared clinical and molecular characteristics. Here, Giovanna Mantovani and colleagues discuss both the current understanding and future challenges for the clinical and molecular diagnosis, classification and treatment of pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 347–356
Obesity impairs lactation performance in mice by inducing prolactin resistanceScientific Reports 6, 22421
Salusin-β as a powerful endogenous antidipsogenic neuropeptideScientific Reports 6, 20988