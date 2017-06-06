Endocrine cancer

Reviews |
Biology and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors
Rubin and colleagues discuss the origin and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors, and highlight potential new therapeutic strategies.
Papillary thyroid carcinomas are often found with coincidental benign thyroid nodules. Here, the authors provide genomic evidence that papillary thyroid carcinomas and coincidental benign thyroid nodules originate and evolve independently.
The senescence-associated secretory phenotype of stromal cells can promote tumorigenesis. Here, the authors show that senescent cancer cells are localized at the invasive front in human papillary thyroid carcinoma, and that senescent cancer cells drive collective invasion via CXCL12 in mouse models.
The global thyroid cancer epidemic over the past few decades in high-income countries has largely been related to improved diagnosis of the disease. A new analysis of thyroid cancer incidence and mortality trends over the period 1974–2013 in the USA confirms not only the well-known rise in incidence but also a recent increase in mortality from the disease.
Patients with neuroendocrine tumours are increasingly treated with peptide receptor radionuclide therapy. However, tumour somatostatin receptor expression evaluation cannot accurately predict who will respond to therapy. Additional criteria to identify which patients are most likely to respond and those who will develop radiation-associated sequelae are critical requirements.
Thyroid cancer overdiagnosis is a worldwide phenomenon. Nowhere else in the world is the incidence of thyroid cancer growing faster than in South Korea, but what are the drivers, consequences and response to this threat — in short, who benefits from thyroid cancer diagnosis?
In 2016, results of an extensive trial broadened the range of malignancies that can be treated with everolimus to include neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) of the lung and gastrointestinal tract. Furthermore, studies aimed at identifying biomarkers with increased specificity, and at better defining high-grade NETs have enabled substantial progress towards delivering effective targeted treatments to patients with NETs.