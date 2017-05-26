Gonadal disorders

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The first Japanese case of central precocious puberty with a novel MKRN3 mutationHuman Genome Variation 4, 17017
Reviews |
Environmental influences on ovarian dysgenesis — developmental windows sensitive to chemical exposures
Evidence suggests that early-life exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals might contribute to the development of reproductive disorders. Here, Julie Boberg and colleagues summarize the current knowledge of how environmental chemicals and pharmaceuticals potentially contribute to the development of ovarian dysgenesis syndrome.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Reproductive endocrinology: Cycling through the menstrual cycle — an out-of-body experience
A recent advance has led to the development of microfluidically linked microphysiological culture systems that mimic the complex dynamics and interdependent physiology of the various organs that comprise the female reproductive tract. This microfluidic culture platform offers an unprecedented way to study female reproductive biology and develop new reproductive therapeutics.
News and Views |
PCOS: Animal models for PCOS — not the real thing
Although animal models have been used to understand the aetiologies of polycystic ovary syndrome, these models are possibly not the best tool to study the underlying causes of this syndrome, as the disorder is uniquely human and does not occur naturally in animals. A recent study illustrates this point.
News and Views |
Andrology: Testosterone reference ranges and diagnosis of testosterone deficiency
Determining what constitutes a low level of testosterone is a major point of confusion in the field of testosterone deficiency — also known as hypogonadism. A recent article adds to the controversy by proposing a new, lower threshold for normal testosterone concentrations on the basis of harmonized reference ranges.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 263–264
News and Views |
PCOS: Refining diagnostic features in PCOS to optimize health outcomes
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is associated with adverse metabolic and reproductive outcomes and guidelines recommend early diagnosis, screening and management. However, new stricter definitions of the diagnostic features of polycystic ovaries on ultrasonography might in fact exclude some women from a diagnosis of PCOS who could benefit from preventive management.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 630–631
News and Views |
Disease watch: Optimizing endocrine care for survivors of childhood cancer
The latest report from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study highlights the effect of cancer therapy on endocrine abnormalities over >30 years of follow up. Overall, 44% of patients had one endocrine abnormality, 16.7% had two and 6.6% had three or more. The findings highlight the need for long-term endocrine monitoring of these patients.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 564–565
Research Highlights |
Reproductive endocrinology: New treatment protocol for hypogonadotropic hypogonadismNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 559