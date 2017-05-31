Endocrine reproductive disorders

Latest Research and Reviews
Environmental influences on ovarian dysgenesis — developmental windows sensitive to chemical exposures
Evidence suggests that early-life exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals might contribute to the development of reproductive disorders. Here, Julie Boberg and colleagues summarize the current knowledge of how environmental chemicals and pharmaceuticals potentially contribute to the development of ovarian dysgenesis syndrome.
Reproductive endocrinology: Potential new therapy for hot flushesNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Neuroendocrinology in 2016: Neuroendocrine control of metabolism and reproduction
Neuroendocrine networks were previously perceived mainly as transcriptionally controlled, neural regulatory pathways that are centred at the hypothalamus. However, multisystemic circuits encompassing the brain and peripheral tissues have now been uncovered that involve nonneuronal cells and nontranscriptional regulatory mechanisms, with previously unidentified functions, such as reward and behaviour. Several developments in 2016 have helped to consolidate these new advances.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 67–68
Reproductive endocrinology: The emotional cost of contraception
The link between mood disorders and hormonal fluctuations has long been known, but the direction of this correlation has been questioned. New research suggests that initiation of hormonal contraception leads to increased risk of first-time diagnosis of or treatment for depression over a short time frame, particularly for adolescents.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 7–9
Disease watch: Zika virus — concerns for male fertility
Endocrine disruptors: Reproductive consequences of analgesic use during pregnancyNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 185
Genetics: Mutation implicated in XX gonadal dysgenesis