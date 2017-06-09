Latest Research and Reviews
Blocking FSH induces thermogenic adipose tissue and reduces body fat
An antibody against the pituitary hormone Fsh reduces adiposity and increases thermogenesis in ovariectomized mice or mice fed a high-fat diet.Nature 546, 107–112
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.
Adipose tissue: Macrophage retention inhibits beige adipogenesis in obesityNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 313
Rheumatoid arthritis: Obesity skews markers of inflammationNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 323
In the newsNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Surgery: Metabolic surgery: the cutting edge of diabetes care
International guidelines recognize surgery as a standard treatment option for type 2 diabetes mellitus, including in mildly obese individuals who fail to respond to conventional therapies. A new report from the STAMPEDE trial now provides further evidence and emphasizes the need for health care regulators to introduce appropriate reimbursement policies for metabolic surgery.