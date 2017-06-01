Metabolic syndrome
Metabolic syndrome is a disorder of energy use and storage. This syndrome is characterized by central obesity, dyslipidaemia, raised blood pressure and high blood sugar levels. Patients with metabolic syndrome are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Impact of fat mass and distribution on lipid turnover in human adipose tissue
Lipid turnover in tissues can be calculated from ratios of different carbon isotopes. Here the authors use this approach to study lipid turnover in two distinct adipose tissue depots and find that, in obese individuals, visceral fat is more lipolytic than subcutaneous fat.Nature Communications 8, 15253
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Metabolic syndrome and risk of knee OANature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 257
News and Views |
HDAC3 sets the timer on muscle fuel switching
In a recent study in mice, it is shown that circadian oscillations in genomic histone deactylase 3 (HDAC3) occupancy influence fuel switching and carbon flux in muscle to regulate glucose homeostasis and exercise performance.Nature Medicine 23, 148–150
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: Designer cells tackle diabetes
Two studies report on two independent synthetic biology approaches to tackle hyperglycaemia and insulin resistance that are associated with diabetes.
Research Highlights |
Metabolic disorders: Hormone conjugate combats metabolic syndromeNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 821
Research Highlights |
Obesity: Inheritance via mitochondriaNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 497