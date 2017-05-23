Metabolic bone disease

Latest Research and Reviews
Alkaline phosphatase: a novel treatment target for cardiovascular disease in CKD
Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) drives skeletal mineralization and has a role in vascular calcification and resulting cardiovascular disease in patients with CKD. Here, the authors describe the mechanisms of ALP-mediated vascular calcification and discuss the therapeutic potential of targeting ALP to improve cardiovascular outcomes in these patients.
The systemic nature of CKD
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects numerous organs and systems, which in turn have effects on kidney function. This Review provides an overview of CKD as a systemic disease and discusses the multidirectional links between the kidney, bone, nervous and immune systems, and metabolism.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 344–358
Bone diseases: MST1R inhibitor prevents bone osteolysisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 164–165
Stem cells: PTH regulates bone marrow progenitor fateNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Bone: miR-106b promotes osteoporosis in miceNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 130
Bone: Romosozumab — getting there but not quite yet
In a recent study by Cosman and colleagues, romosozumab — a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin — is shown to reduce the risk of vertebral and clinical fractures at 12 months compared with placebo. However, the low fracture risk of study participants necessitates the completion of an on-going clinical trial before romosozumab can be fully adopted into clinical practice.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 691–692
Parathyroid function: Action of parathyroid hormone in osteocytes