Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
One-week glucose control via zero-order release kinetics from an injectable depot of glucagon-like peptide-1 fused to a thermosensitive biopolymer
An optimized formulation of glucagon-like peptide-1 recombinantly fused to an elastin-like polypeptide leads to zero-order release kinetics from a subcutaneous depot and to 10 days of glycaemic control in three mouse models of diabetes.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0078
Sox5 regulates beta-cell phenotype and is reduced in type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a heterogeneous disorder characterized by insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion. Here Axelsson et al. show that Sox5, which is reduced in diabetes, regulates a set of differentially expressed genes in T2D and its genetic and pharmacological induction improves insulin secretion by diabetic islets.Nature Communications 8, 15652
News and Comment
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
Diabetes: Rising incidence of diabetes mellitus in youth in the USA
Diabetes mellitus is one of the largest epidemics the world faces and is now an important public health challenge. The 'SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth' consortium now reports that, between 2002 and 2012, incidence rates of type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus grew among all youth in the USA, more so in ethnic minorities.
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids
Therapy: Liraglutide — preventing or postponing T2DM diagnosis?
Treatment with liraglutide (3.0 mg once daily for 3 years), a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist that lowers levels of glucose and reduces body weight, reduced the risk of 'on treatment' type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) versus placebo in patients with prediabetes and obesity. Whether this treatment affects the natural history of the progression from prediabetes to T2DM remains to be established.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 320–322
Surgery: Metabolic surgery: the cutting edge of diabetes care
International guidelines recognize surgery as a standard treatment option for type 2 diabetes mellitus, including in mildly obese individuals who fail to respond to conventional therapies. A new report from the STAMPEDE trial now provides further evidence and emphasizes the need for health care regulators to introduce appropriate reimbursement policies for metabolic surgery.