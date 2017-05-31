News and Views |
Cell migration
Cell migration is the process by which cells move from one location to another by adopting different motility modes, such as mesenchymal, amoeboid or collective migration. Cell motility is observed in unicellular organisms, is essential for the development and maintenance of multicellular organisms, and is also involved in immune responses and pathological conditions.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Bone marrow niche-mimetics modulate HSPC function via integrin signalingScientific Reports 7, 2550
Formin' a perinuclear actin cage in confined migration
EGFR probes matrix stiffness
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Metastasis: The plastic state
ZEB1-mediated epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cellular plasticity promotes metastasis in pancreatic cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
Pancreatic cancer: Between ROCK and a hard placeNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Context-specific roles of EMT programmes in cancer cell dissemination
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.Nature Cell Biology 19, 416–418