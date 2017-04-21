Latest Research and Reviews
FMNL formins boost lamellipodial force generation
Actin polymerization in lamellipodia of cells is regulated by the Arp2/3 complex and FMNL family formins. Here the authors show that both FMNL2 and FMNL3 contribute to lamellipodium protrusion and structure, and abolishing FMNL2/3 reduces protrusion force generation and migration, without affecting Arp2/3 incorporation.Nature Communications 8, 14832
Global treadmilling coordinates actin turnover and controls the size of actin networks
In animal cells, actin is dynamically distributed between multiple coexisting arrays. Carlier and Shekhar propose that a global treadmilling process — whereby the various actin networks grow and shrink depending on the local activity of actin regulators — establishes a steady-state concentration of actin monomers that supports this homeostatic actin turnover.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 389–401
Cell migration: EMT promotes contact inhibition of locomotion
Neural crest cells switch from expressing E-cadherin to expressing N-cadherin to undergo contact inhibition of locomotion.
Cell migration: Putting a brake for cells to turn
Reply: Visualizing branched actin filaments in lamellipodia by electron tomographyNature Cell Biology 13, 1013–1014
Cell migration: Moving in 3D
Focal adhesion proteins regulate motility in 3D by controlling pseudopodia formation.
Cell migration: Chemotaxis without ARP2/3
Visualizing branched actin filaments in lamellipodia by electron tomographyNature Cell Biology 13, 1012–1013