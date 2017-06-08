Chemotaxis

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Fat attracts cancer cellsNature Reviews Urology 13, 121
Research Highlights |
Fungal biology: To mate or tomato?Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 739
Research Highlights |
Helicobacter pylori: Lessons in bacterial attraction
Research Highlights |
Metastasis: Active lymph nodes
The authors identify a CCR8–CCL1 paracrine pathway that promotes the entry of melanoma cells from lymphatic vessels into the lymph node.Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 606–607
Research Highlights |
Cell migration: How neutrophils set their compass
News and Views |
Microbiology: Adaptation by target remodelling
Bacteria direct their movement in response to certain chemicals by controlling the rotation of whip-like appendages called flagella. The sensitivity of the response can be adjusted at the signal's target, the flagellar motor. See Letter p.233Nature 484, 173–175