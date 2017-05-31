Extracellular matrix

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2550
Shifting the optimal stiffness for cell migration
Cell migration is sensitive to environmental stiffness, but how cells sense optimal stiffness is not known. Here the authors develop a model that predicts that the optimum can be shifted by altering the number of active molecular motors and clutches, and verify their model in two cell types.Nature Communications 8, 15313
Concerted regulation of retinal pigment epithelium basement membrane and barrier function by angiocrine factors
Establishment of the outer blood-retina barrier is a hallmark of retinal development but the contribution of choroid endothelial cells (ECs) is not known. Here the authors show in the developing mouse retina that ECs remodel the basement membrane and lead to enhanced barrier function of retinal epithelial cells.Nature Communications 8, 15374
Pancreatic cancer: Between ROCK and a hard placeNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Prostate cancer: A glitch in the extracellular matrixNature Reviews Urology 14, 8–9
Pancreatic cancer: A multipronged approach to pancreatic cancer treatment
Research has highlighted the importance of the stroma in pancreatic cancer, in particular the role of complex interactions between cancer and stromal cells. A new study describes a novel mechanism by which stromal pathways can be modulated to inhibit tumour growth. The findings support the concept that a multipronged therapeutic approach targeting pancreatic cancer cells and cancer stroma could improve clinical outcomes for this disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 385–387
The molecular clutch model for mechanotransduction evolves
Many biological processes are influenced by the mechanical rigidity of surrounding tissues. Now, a combination of experiments and mathematical modelling has been used to describe the precise molecular and physical mechanism by which cells sense and respond to the mechanical properties of their extracellular environment through integrin-based adhesions.Nature Cell Biology 18, 459–461
Biomechanical guidance helps elongate a lumen
Transporting epithelia commonly consist of tubes that mediate between the body and its environment. Lumen formation is closely linked to epithelial morphogenesis, but an open question is how luminal symmetry is broken to generate tubes rather than hollow cysts. A report about the biomechanics of intercellular contacts might now provide some answers.Nature Cell Biology 18, 255–257
Tissue regeneration: Guiding fibresNature Materials 15, 127